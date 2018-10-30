‘No Grey Zone’ sexual consent campaign

Local charity Nexus NI have joined partner agencies in launching a new sexual assault and sexual consent awareness campaign entitled ‘No Grey Zone’.

‘No Grey Zone’ is an information and advice led campaign that will look to inform society, particularly young people, on what sexual assault and sexual consent is.

Head of the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman said: “Over the past number of years we have seen an increase in the number of sexual crimes being reported and we wanted to develop a campaign to educate young people about sexual consent and send the clear message that there is No Grey Zone.

“The campaign is specifically aimed at the target audience of 16 to 28 year olds. It uses clear language to give examples of sexual assault and brings the topic into the open in an unapologetic way.

“We want you to know that if you take the brave step of reporting it to police, you will be listened to, respected, treated sensitively, have your report thoroughly investigated and you will be signposted to support services,” she added.

Cara Cash-Marley, Chief Executive of Nexus NI, which has a base in Derry, said: “The No Grey Zone campaign is the start of a very important movement. It is the beginning of a changed conversation for Northern Ireland. This commitment to working with a range of organisations shows we are dealing with a societal issue and one we need to address together – breaking the silence on sexual violence.”

A new website (www.nogreyzone.com) aims to answer questions, provide support and guidance and sign positing support services.