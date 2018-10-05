No money for faded road markings

A government department has said it has no money to repaint faded pedestrian crossings in Derry, following concerns voice by Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy.

Colr. Duddy had called on Transport NI to carry out an emergency road marking scheme at key junctions in the Bogside as a matter of urgency.

She said: “I have been contacted by local residents and motorists concerned that many of the road markings at key crossings in the area have simply disappeared. Of major concern is the crossing adjacent to the William Street roundabout which in some places is nonexistent. This is one of the busiest junctions in the city centre.

“There is also concern about road markings at the bottom of the Lecky Road Flyover and along sections of Rossville Street.”

She argued that the Bogside needed to be a priority “before we head into the into the dark winter months as this area sees thousands of cars and pedestrians passing though it on a weekly basis.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure responded: “DfI Roads are aware of the need to renew the markings on pedestrian crossings within the Derry City and Strabane Council area.

“However DfI’s current annual budget for replacement of road marking has been expended. Should additional in-year funding become available, DfI shall assess the renewal of markings at pedestrian crossings on a priority basis and with due regard to other competing needs.”