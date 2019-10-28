No one has seen or spoken to this missing NI woman for months

The PSNI has made an appeal to the public to help them locate missing Northern Ireland woman, Kerry Turner.

Ms. Turner has not been seen or spoken to for a number of months.

Kerry Turner.

In the past, Ms. Turner lived in England and the Republic of Ireland, but the PSNI believe she was living in Northern Ireland at the time of her disappearance.

"Police and family are trying to locate Kerry Turner who is currently missing and not been seen or spoken to for a number of months," said the PSNI.

"If you know this female or have information which may assist us in locating her, please contact 101, quoting reference 1434 15/10/19."