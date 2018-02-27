No vehicles seized at VRT checkpoints

There were no vehicles seized or incidents of mineral oil fraud detected at three revenue checkpoints in the Inishowen area on Monday, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Revenue Commissioners confirmed to the ‘Journal’ that officers operated at checkpoints in Carndonagh, Quigley’s Point and Burt, carrying out a “routine operation in conjunction with An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority.”

They were “primarily targeting non-compliance with Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) obligations and mineral oil fraud.”

The spokesperson confirmed that “no vehicles were seized” in the course of the operations and there were “no marked mineral oil detections.”

The statement added that: “Marked gas oil (green diesel) attracts a low rate of excise duty and its use in ordinary road vehicles is illegal. Tackling shadow economy activity in all its forms, including any form of mineral oil fraud is a key priority in Revenue’s drive to maximise compliance and protect legitimate trade. Revenue policy is that all detections of the misuse of marked mineral oil are investigated with a view to prosecution. The maximum penalty on summary conviction for a first offence is €5,000.

“VRT is chargeable on the registration of motor vehicles in the State. All motor vehicles in the State, other than those brought in temporarily by visitors, must be registered with Revenue.”