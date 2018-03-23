Nominations sought for local sporting heroes

Nominations are being sought to recognise all those who contributed to a memorable year of local sport ahead of the Derry and Strabane 2017/18 Sports Awards.

The awards are being jointly organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council in conjunction with the District Sports Forum, and aim to publicly recognise the individuals, teams and clubs that contributed to sport in the Council area over the last year.

The winners of this year’s 17 categories will be announced at a gala presentation night at the City Hotel on May 16, with guest speakers Paralympian Michael McKillop and UK Athletics Coach Stephen Maguire.

Speaking at the LAUNCH at the newly redeveloped Brandywell, Deputy Mayor John Boyle encouraged the public to nominate now to see their local heroes recognised.

“For a small area we have remarkably high participation numbers in sport and our sports people have achieved notable success at local, national and international level.”

Chairman of Derry City and Strabane Sports Forum, Seamus McGilloway noted there is a significant disabled and underage element to the awards.

“If you are aware of anyone who deserves recognition for their efforts in sport over the last year this is an ideal opportunity to give them something back,” he said.

To be eligible, sports persons must reside in the Council area and all nominees must be involved in an amateur status sport.

The closing date for nominations is 4pm on Friday April 27. To make a nomination see: www.derrystrabane.com/sportsawards

*The full list of categories is: Coach of the Year, Community Coach of the Year, Children’s Coach of the Year, Young Coach of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Disability Coach of the Year, Sports Star of the Year, Young Male Sports Star of the Year, Young Female Sports Star of the Year, School Team of the Year, Team of the Year, Sports Star of the Year with a disability, Best Individual effort in promoting active travel, Best Group / Organisation effort in promoting active travel, Special Award, Hall of Fame, Club of the Year.

Organisations, local sports clubs, schools, youth clubs and individuals can make nominations. The nominator, nominee, a team representative and a guest will be invited to the awards ceremony and all nominees will receive a certificate.