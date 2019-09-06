Nora Quoirin funeral to take place in North next week

The funeral of 15 year-old Nora Quoirin, who died while on a family holiday in Malaysia last month, will take place in the North of Ireland next week.

Nora, whose mother Meabh is from Belfast, will be laid to rest after Requiem Mass on September 10 at 1.00pm, in St Brigid’s Church, Derryvolgie Avenue, Belfast - this was the same church in which Nora was baptised.

The principal celebrant for the funeral ceremony will be Fr Edward O’Donnell, who is Parish Priest of St Brigid’s Parish, and he will be joined by Fr. Pat Agnew who is Nora's Grand Uncle.

Nora went missing from the bedroom she was sharing with two siblings while holidaying with her parents in a resort in the Malaysian jungle.

The London teenager's body was discovered at the foot of a steep ravine 10 days after she disappeared.

The Malaysian authorities carried out a post-mortem and ruled that Nora had likely died of starvation and stress.

Nora was born with holoprosencephaly, a neurological disorder which made her vulnerable, according to her parents.

Nora's parents Meabh and Sebastien, who is French, met in Derry when the pair both attended Ulster University - Magee.



