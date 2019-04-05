Nora Stapleton is new Women in Sport Lead

Inishowen woman Nora Stapleton has been announced as the new Sport Ireland Women in Sport Lead.

Nora, from Fahan, will leave her current position as the IRFU Women’s and Girls Rugby Development Manager to take up the position with Sport Ireland in mid-April.

Sport Ireland recently launched its new Policy on Women in Sport.

One of the key actions of the policy is the appointment of a Women in Sport Lead to act authoritatively and strategically to develop and promote women and girls’ involvement in sport.

Lynne Cantwell, Chairperson of the Women in Sport Steering Committee commented on Nora’s appointment: “The rationale behind the recently published Sport Ireland Policy on Women in Sport is to provide a blueprint for the organisation’s future work in the area of women in sport.

“I welcome Nora and wish her the best in her new role and look forward to the implementation process of this ambitious policy”.

Commenting on her appointment, Nora Stapleton said she was looking forward to her new role.

“While sorry to be leaving Irish Rugby after six years and the many great people I’ve had the privilege of working with and for, I’m excited by the new opportunity and challenges that lie ahead. I look forward to working with Sport Ireland, the National Governing Bodies and Local Sports Partnerships to continue to build on the significant work that has already been undertaken in this area within the sport sector to date, recognising the opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of women through their involvement in sport”.