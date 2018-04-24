North would benefit from reunification

A new report published today has laid out a ten-point plan for the reunification of Ireland after concluding that the Ireland north and south would benefit economically.

Report author, Derry-based economic commentator and journalist Paul Gosling, today revealed the findings of the study on ‘The Economic Impact of An all-island Economy’, which considers what would happen if the economies of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were to integrate.

Brexit

It also looked at how Brexit will impact north and south, and found that it could be potentially devastating for the north’s economy. “Part of the reason for a widening gap in economic performance between the north and south has been poor policy decisions in Northern Ireland over many decades,” Mr Gosling said. “The north’s economy failed to adjust from manufacturing dependence and politicians failed to provide the skills base needed here by employers and investors.”

The ten point plan includes the UK government agreeing to continue its subvention to the north on a tapering basis beyond reunification, possibly up to 2050. Sovereignty would also transfer on a gradual basis, while Stormont would continue to operate a devolved administration of Ireland rather than the UK.

The European Union would be asked to assist in the reunification, possibly along the lines of its role in Germany’s reunification.

A bridge or tunnel meanwhile between Ireland and Scotland has also been suggested to reassure Unionists that economic, social and political connections with Great Britain could actually be strengthened through the new arrangements.

The full report is available at www.paulgosling.net/2018/04/2915/