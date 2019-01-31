‘Northern Ireland’s Queen of Comedy” lets go and loses it!

Writer, performer and star of award winning BBC comedy ‘Give My Head Peace’ Nuala McKeever will bring her new show ‘Letting Go or Losing It?’ to The Playhouse tonight (Friday).

Known fondly as “Northern Ireland’s Queen of Comedy” Nuala will explore weight gain, menopause, bereavement and other “joys that await the woman of a certain age” in the new show.

Nuala is a writer and performer who first came to public attention playing Emer in the Award winning BBC comedy Give My Head Peace, followed by in her own UTV show, ‘McKeever’. As well as writing a weekly column in the Belfast Telegraph, Nuala is also a regular contributor to TV and radio programmes. She starred as Mrs Lovett in the N.I. premier of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Sweeney Todd’, appeared in ‘Christmas Eve Can Kill You’ and ‘Carol’s Christmas’. Other theatre credits include ‘Out Of the Box’, which premiered at Belfast Festival and toured across Ireland. She recently performed her own new solo play, ‘The Window’, at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast.

In her new show, the writer takes on the big topics that come with older age, and asks “What to do? Lie down and take it (at least that makes your stomach look flatter) or stand up and laugh?”

“This hilarious new show transforms the awful into the awfully funny, by way of her trademark wit and compassion” theatre programmer at The Playhouse Áine McCarron said. “If you’re gliding gracefully towards the second half of your life, maybe this isn’t the show for you. But if you want reassurance that you’re not the only one struggling with all the things Life throws at you, step right up!”.

Tickets are £12/ £10 and available from The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.