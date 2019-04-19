Not In Our Name: Public rallies this afternoon after killing of Lyra McKee

Public rallies will be staged in Derry this afternoon close to where a young journalist was shot and killed last night and later in the city centre.

The 2pm rally has been arranged by local community workers in response to the horror and shock local residents have expressed since the killing of Lyra McKee by a suspected New IRA gunman in Fanad Drive.

Community workers announcing the rally this morning.

The protest will take place by the site of the old St Mary's Youth Club at Fanad Drive this afternoon.

Meanwhile a second rally and vigil has been organised by the National Union of Journalists in Derry in response to the killing of journalist, NUJ and LGBTQ activist Lyra. It will be held today at 5pm at Guildhall Square. This event is supported by the Derry Trades Union Council.

In a statement at the scene this morning on behalf of local community workers, George McGowan from the Old Library Trust in Creggan, said:

"The events of last night have left us all sad, numb, frightened, bewildered, heartbroken, angry, ashamed, guilty and resolute- these are just some of the words used this morning by the community to describe how we are all feeling.

Lyra McKee

"This behaviour is not the norm and we have all been wounded by these actions. A young life is lost and we are left feeling vulnerable and ashamed.

"As a community we have always dealt with these issues head on and together. We call on this community to come together to mourn the passing of Lyra and to show the world we not condone or support this mindless behaviour.

"We are not as we have been protrayed. We are proud, corageous and peaceful people. Come stand with us and send a clear message that this community will not allow anyone to pull us back to the past and that this community will always stand together."