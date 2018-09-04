‘Nothing untoward found’ in city centre security alert

Police in Derry have thanked the public for their patience overnight during a security alert in the Strand Road area of the city.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “As a result of information received, a number of cordons were put in place and a number of roads were closed.

“Following checks of the area, however, nothing untoward was found.

“All roads have now reopened.”

There had been widespread disruption to traffic overnight after the alarm was raised, with numerous businesses affected.

Mayor of Derry & Strabane John Boyle said that at one stage customers at a bingo hall were caught up in the alert.

Chf. Insp. Hutton said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience and co-operation while the area was checked, especially those who were inconvenienced.

“Keeping people safe is our priority and I would ask the public to remain vigilant. If anyone notices any suspicious objects they should not touch them, but contact police immediately.”