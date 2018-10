Police have confirmed that “nothing untoward” was found during a search in the Steelstown area of Derry this afternoon.

Part of Steelstown Road had been cordoned off earlier after the alarm was raised.

A PSNI spokesperson however has now confirmed: “Police attended a report of a suspicious object at the Steelestown Road area of Derry this afternoon (Monday 29th October).

“Following further investigations, the object was found to be nothing untoward.”