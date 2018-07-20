‘Now more than ever Palestine need us’

Activists from various local parties and groups have called for the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland during an emergency rally in Derry.

The protest at Free Derry Corner on Tuesday night was organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign following the killing of two Palestinian boys by an Israeli air strike in Gaza last weekend.

Sinn F�in Councillor Caoimhe McKnight addresses a rally at Free Derry Corner, on Tuesday evening last, organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity campaign. DER2918GS038

Among those who addressed the rally were Eamonn McCann from People Before Profit, Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhe McKnight, SDLP Councillor Jim McKeever and Davy McAuley from the Derry Anti-War Coalition.

Colr. McKnight said: “Over 130 Palestinians have been murdered by Israeli forces since March 2018.

“But the international community remain silent. The routine statements of ‘concern’ must translate into sanction. Israeli cannot be allowed to act with impunity for committing state murder.

“The Irish government must take the lead and send the Israeli ambassador home and immediately recognise the State of Palestine as approved by the Dáil over four years ago.”

She said the recent passing of the Occupied Territories Bill in the Seanad was a “momentous step”.

Eamonn McCann meanwhile said: “When you look around the world at the moment and when you look particularly at the Middle Eastern region, what you see is darkness. But always in the midst of all the darkness you also see sparks of light because there is a spark of human decency everywhere, there always has been in the midst of the most horrendous circumstances.”

He said it was often Jewish people who had organised protests, particularly in the US, against what is happening to Palestinians.

Davy McAuley meanwhile called on people of Ireland to boycott Israeli goods and for the Israeli Ambassador to be kicked out. “We must stand together with Palestine because now more than ever Palestine need us,” he said.

