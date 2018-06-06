Nuisance scrambler taken off the road by police following complaints

The PSNI have taken a scrambler off the road after receiving several complaints from residents of the Brandywell concerned about public safety and fed up with the noise nuisance.

The off-road bike was seized by police on Tuesday after Strand Road received a number of calls from residents in the Bogside.

"With help from you, the local community, police seized the bike on Brandywell Road and have it now in safe keeping," the PSNI said.

"Anybody on a public road riding a motorbike/scrambler with no helmet, no insurance and no licence is a danger to all," the force warned.