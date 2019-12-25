Number of Derry arrests on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning

A number of people have been arrested in Derry on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning with alcohol believed to be a factor.

"A number of persons have been arrested during the night for various offences.

"Christmas often involves celebration, celebration often involves alcohol, alcohol often involves a loss in common sense.

"Know your limits. You don't want to spend the holidays in a cell explaining the actions of your intoxicated alter ego," said the PSNI.

Meanwhile, police were out on the roads stopping traffic.

"LPT5 have been conducting check points across the district to ensure everyone on the road gets home safe to their respective families" a spokesperson said.

Police also reminded people that it is not a happy Christmas for everybody.

"Not everyone is having a great Christmas. If you are feeling low, if you are struggling this holiday period. Please seek help. You aren't alone, you aren't weak for reaching out.

"You are as human as I am and we are all vulnerable to the horrors of our own minds.

"I sincerely hope that you see the light at the end of the tunnel. I hope next year you can celebrate with a smile that hasn't been painted on. It's ok not to be ok."