NWRC offers Early Years short courses

Staff from ‘Early Years at North West Regional College’ will officially launch a number of short courses in the New Year, aimed at parents and care givers, practitioners or those interested in working with children.

These professional courses include a new OCN Level 1 Award qualification in Infant Mental Health in partnership with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, which will be officially launched on January 15.

The college will also be offering a number of OCN Level 2 courses which have just been developed, including Outdoor Play and Learning; Nutrition and Food Safety for Children and Young People; Introduction to Mindfulness and Reducing Anxiety in Children and Managing Challenging Behaviour in Children and Young People.

Lisa Taggart Curriculum Manager in Early Years, based at Strand Road Campus said: “These courses are the first of their kind and have been inspired by the Infant Mental Health Strategy for Northern Ireland which is being led by the WHSCT. The new Infant Health qualification focuses on the growth and development of children from pre-conception up to the age of three and is designed for parents and care givers, practitioners or those interested in working with children.

“These qualifications will provide excellent opportunities for continuous professional development but will also allow for parents or those interested in a career in childcare to build their own knowledge and experience.”

For further details on this launch event, please email curriculum manager on lisa.taggart@nwrc.ac.uk