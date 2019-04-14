O negative (O-) ‘universal blood type’ donations urged by Duddy

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has urged people with the O negative (O-) ‘universal blood type’ to donate.

She said: “The Blood Transfusion service has put out a special appeal for O negative (O -) as stocks are running low. As someone who is O negative blood type I would encourage anyone with this type of blood to attend the donation sessions in their area. There are a number of sessions in Derry in next week and it important people go along. The need for blood is constant, with hundreds of patients in the north needing transfusions each week.”

The next sessionsin the Guildhall are on April 17, 2019, from 1.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5.15 p.m. to 8 p.m. and April 18, 2019, from 1.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5.15 p.m. to 8 p.m.