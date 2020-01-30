O'Neill pays tribute to Raymond McCartney

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney has announced his intention to step down from the Assembly.

He said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the people of Foyle as an MLA for Sinn Féin.

“The time has come for me to step down from the Assembly now after 15 years as an MLA.

“Derry is a city in transition and huge progress has been made in recent years and I have no doubt that will continue in the time ahead in order to reach its full potential.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me and who I have worked with over the years and want to wish my successor well for the future.”

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill paid tribute to Raymond McCartney and said: “I want to thank Raymond for his years of dedicated service to the people of Foyle and to Sinn Féin.

“Raymond’s commitment and courage shine through in everything he did and his professionalism, wisdom and good humour earned him respect from across the political spectrum.

“I want to wish Raymond, his wife, Rose, and his family all the best for the future and I have no doubt he will continue to be on hand with wise counsel when required.”

