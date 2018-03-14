O’Neills confirm 40 jobs with flagship Derry store

Sportswear giant O’Neills have confirmed they are to create 40 jobs with a new store at the recently closed Supervalu at Waterloo Place in Derry.

The Strabane firm, which is already one of the north west’s largest employers, announced that the new development will be a “flagship” store and is to be open within months.

The announcement of its first ever city centre store comes after O’Neills signed a three-year sponsorship deal for the Foyle Cup.

A spokesman for the company said: “Celebrating 100 years in the sportswear business, O’Neills is proud to announce that one of the country’s most historic, vibrant and dynamic cities, Derry, is to be the location of our latest retail venture, creating around 40 new jobs.

“Following last month’s announcement on new Craigavon Store and success of existing stores in Belfast, Newry, Strabane, Magherafelt and Enniskillen, the new flagship Derry Superstore will open in the Summer 2018.

“Situated in Waterloo Place, the new premises will be the company’s first city centre shop.

“The 20,000 sq ftm store looks forward to welcoming eager customers, both new and old, to this latest destination. The store will breathe energy, heritage, authenticity and originality showcasing how far the brand has evolved during its 100-year history.”

He added: “The announcement follows O’Neills signing a three year deal to become the title sponsor of the Foyle Cup, Europe’s largest youth football tournament.”

O’Neills, with its manufacturing base in Strabane, currently employ over 600 people in the north.