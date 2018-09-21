Occupants held at gunpoint while masked gang trash flat

The occupants of a flat in Ballymagroarty were held at gunpoint while a masked gang trashed the dwelling on Thursday night, it's been reported.

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a property in Yeats Court on Thursday, September 20.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: “The report stated that just before 9.50 p.m. on Thursday evening, four masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, entered a flat in the area and forced the two occupants into the kitchen.

"The armed man stayed with the occupants in the kitchen whilst the other three smashed furniture and windows in the flat. There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident, however, the occupants were left badly shaken.”

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Yeats Court on Thursday evening and who may have noticed any suspicious activity or anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1326 20/09/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Mary Hamilton, said: "This was a particularly traumatic incident with two people held at gunpoint during the burglary at a flat in Yeats Court in Ballymagroarty. The alleged use of a firearm is very worrying and my thoughts are with the people who were subjected to this shocking attack.

“It is clear that those criminal elements responsible for the burglary have absolutely no concern for people living in the area. I would urge anyone with information on these crimes to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”