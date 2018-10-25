Odds slashed on Peter Casey who is now second favourite to be next President

The odds on Derry presidential hopeful Peter Casey becoming the next President of Ireland have been dramatically slashed by leading bookmaker Paddy Power ahead of polling tomorrow.

Yesterday the prominent venture capitalists was priced at 33/1. Today Mr. Casey is second favourite at 10/1 having outstripped his fellow former 'Dragons' Den' star Sean Gallagher, who has drifted to 66/1.

The clear favourite and front-runner remains President Michael D. Higgins who nonetheless has drifted slightly from 1/50 to 1/25.

Mr. Casey is now second favourite ahead of Mr. Gallagher (66/1), Sinn Féin candidate, Liadh Ní Riada (80/1), Pieta House founder Joan Freeman (250/1) and the final 'Dragon' in the race Gavin Duffy (500/1).

The Derry man who has been accused of running a 'Trump-like' campaign and who incensed members of the travelling community in Ireland by denying that Travellers were a distinct ethnic group, was born here but currently divides his time between the United States and Donegal.