O’Dowd says ‘highly complex’ review of 30 recommendations from A5 inquiry report near completion

Roads minister John O’Dowd says a detailed review of 30 recommendations in the final advisory report from the A5 public inquiry is nearing completion.

Mr. O’Dowd said he was ‘acutely conscious’ of the number of deaths on the road between Derry and Aughnacloy and that it has been a priority since he assumed office earlier this year.

He said the process is ‘highly technical, highly legal and highly complex’ and that he intends publishing the Planning Appeals Commission's report and his response simultaneously once a review of the recommendations is complete.

“The A5 western transport corridor is a critically important infrastructure and flagship project for the Executive. The Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) issued its final advisory report from the latest public inquiry process in 2020 and 2023 to the Department on October 31, 2023.

The A5 between Newbuildings and Bready

"That report included 30 advisory recommendations, many of which are detailed and require legal and professional review, advice and input. That complex process is now close to completion,” he said.

The Infrastructure Minister was speaking at Stormont on Tuesday when pressed by West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan on when he would publish the report on the A5 WTC.

Mr. O’Dowd said he will be able to make an announcement once all the relevant information has been reviewed.

He will do so, he said, ‘in accordance with all relevant statutory procedures and on the basis of all evidence, representation and advice that I have received from officials, statutory agencies North and South, members of the public and all other bodies that have participated in the process to date’.

Mr. McCrossan once again raised the lethal toll the road has exacted on so many families over recent decades.

“Minister, 56 people have died on the A5 since 2006, and, since the Assembly came back in February, a further four people have died. The report has been on your desk for eight months.

"Is there any particular reason that we should be concerned about for the delay, and can the Minister give us any steer or a concrete answer on when it will be published?” he asked.

Mr O'Dowd replied: “I am acutely conscious of the deaths on the A5, and I am acutely conscious of the deaths on the A5 since I came back into post.

"Throughout my time in the Department, I have prioritised engagement on the Planning Appeals Commission's report. As I said in my opening remarks, the process is highly technical, highly legal and highly complex. I am also required to carry out significant scientific data collection.

"The nature of that data collection means that it has taken several months. That data collection is now complete and is with a laboratory in England that will report to me in due course. When I have all the evidence, information and answers in front of me, I will be in a position to make an announcement.”

Sinn Féin Mid-Ulster MLA Linda Dillon asked Mr. O’Dowd if he has been engaging with the PSNI on measures to make the road safer until the £1.6 billion road project is constructed.

“I thank the Minister and his Department for the work that they have done on the A5. I do not think that we need to reiterate the horror that has been visited on many families, not least those in my area.

“I am grateful for the work that the Minister is doing to make sure that there are no further legal challenges, but can he confirm whether there have been conversations with the road safety board and the PSNI about what can be done to keep the road and the people using it as safe as possible in the interim?” she asked.

Mr. O'Dowd confirmed that he had had discussions with the PSNI. The road safety partnership continues to play its part as well, he said.

"The best way to improve road safety in general is for all of us, as road users, to change our habits. Whether you are a driver, cyclist, motorcyclist or pedestrian, the action that we take on the roads decides whether we and the people we share the road with arrive home safely.

"I accept that there is also a responsibility on my Department that, where measures need to be taken on engineering solutions to road safety, they should be. I continue to examine options to see whether I can identify further investment for the road and what the best use of that investment would be on further safety measures on the A5,” the roads minister declared.

Earlier on Tuesday Mr. McCrossan noted that this July will mark 17 years since the A5 upgrade was announced and read the names of the victims into the Stormont record.

"The road is dangerous. It puts our citizen's lives at risk; it does not discriminate. It claims the lives of husbands and wives, sons and daughters, neighbours, friends and people throughout our community.