‘Off The Streets’ to open new hub in Fernabbey area

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy, has welcomed the news that Off The Streets’ new satellite hub at Fernabbey will be launched tomorrow (Wednesday).

Colr. Duffy said: “This hub will allow Off The Streets to reach more young people in the area and provide services to young people and families in this area.

“The general Fernabbey area does not have facilities such as a community centre but Apex housing association has made available a flat to Off The Streets to allow them to provide this service. This forward thinking from a housing association must be welcomed and I congratulate them. It will allow Off The Streets to bring their particular unique brand of youth work to the area.

“The new hub can only add to the service that Off The Streets already provide in the area and across the city in conjunction with their new mobile hub which allows them to take their service to areas that have absolutely no facilities.”

Colr. Duffy said that Off The Streets are going from strength to strength. “As a committee member I see first hand the great work that they do with many young people,” she said.