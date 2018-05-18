‘Biscuitgate’ - Councillors to make donations for snacks at meetings

Councillors on Derry City and Strabane District Council are to make a contribution to charity when they take biscuits during Council meetings in future.

The move comes following reports that a number of elected representatives on the Council were dissatisfied with the catering among other aspects of the meetings at the Guildhall.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack put forward the proposal at Thursday’s Health and Community Committee meeting following comments on social media this week over the provision of biscuits to councillors during meetings.

“In the wake of what has been called ‘biscuitgate’, I think it would be an idea to have a donations box next to the biscuits at meetings with the proceeds to go to the Mayor’s charity,” she proposed.

The proposal was passed by eight votes to one.

A donation box for AWARE will now be installed beside the refreshments.