Cloth nappies and cappuccinos: Council organising event for parents

Derry City and Strabane District Council are to host a ‘Nappuccino’ event at the Foyle Arena on Tuesday, November 20 from 9:30am to 12:30pm to provide parents with information and advice on reusable nappies, wipes and sanitary items.

The local authority, which is one of the first in Europe to adopt a Zero Waste Circular Economy Strategy, is aiming to raise awareness of ways in which we can all reduce waste and live more sustainably.

For centuries women have used cloth nappies on their babies – and they are now experiencing a global revival with substantial savings to be made by parents and the added benefit of being an eco-friendly option.

Council’s Recycling and Waste Minimisation Officer Julie Hannaway said: “We are really excited to deliver the first Council-led Nappuccino event in the District area. This will be an informal gathering where parents with babies and toddlers can come together, share experiences and get information on reusable baby care over a cup of coffee.

“Washable cotton nappies are a really cost effective option for parents – with research indicating that anything from £150 to £1000 can be saved from birth to potty by opting for re-usable rather than disposable nappies.

“Indeed, depending on the parent’s choice of nappies savings stack up even further when the cloth nappies are used on multiple children. It’s also the eco-friendliest option, helping to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill.”

Chair of Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee, Colr. Martin Reilly added: “It’s great that Council are leading the way on this awareness raising initiative equipping parents with very practical knowledge on how they can reduce waste after having a child.

“Worryingly, every nappy that has ever been sent to landfill still exists today. This is unsustainable and is also extremely costly for Council and ultimately ratepayers.

“Nappuccino will be a good opportunity for people to have a look at the demonstration items without having to buy them first – and if people start using these it will also help meet our local waste and environmental targets creating a more sustainable region for everyone.”