Dog House Café sets tails wagging

A pet-friendly café is setting customer tails wagging after making a real ‘dog’s dinner’ of its menu.

The Warehouse Café at Guildhall Street in the Maiden City is now offering a full ‘doggie menu’ which includes treats such as ‘ham barkers.’ and ‘pawesome bites.’

Far from being perceived as a barking mad idea, the new offering has received a fantastic response from customers since being launched in recent weeks, says Warehouse café manager, Lisa McClure.

“People love to take their pets with them for a bite to eat and why wouldn’t they. We want people to feel relaxed and if that means bringing their pet for something to eat while they are out for a stroll in the city centre, then they are more than welcome at our Dog House Café.

“We’ve been promoting our pet-friendly/dog-friendly policy since early this year and it’s been a real hit with our customers. We found that many people who visited with a dog asked for a little food for their canine friends, so we came up with a new menu to cater for those needs.

“We’ve got dog’s dinners including ‘ham barkers’ and ‘hot doggies’, and snacks such as our ‘bag of bones’ and ‘pawesome bites’ biscuits. For doggie drinks, we offer a puppuccino made from whipped cream in an espresso cup topped off with a sprinkle of dog biscuits.

“We’ve even had people coming in who don’t own a dog but just want to see what our puppuccinos look like. There’s quite a buzz about the whole thing.”

All canine guests have so far been very well behaved. “There’s been no sign of unruly behaviour. Owners are generally very responsible with their pets. Our ‘Dog House rules’ are clearly posted to ensure everyone can enjoy their experience at The Warehouse.”

The Dog House Café is located in the bistro area, while customers who aren’t dog lovers can dine in the café area.