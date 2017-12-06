How do I get tickets for Shane McGowan 60th birthday concert?

A stellar line-up of guests featuring a who’s who of world leading musicians, singer/songwriters and performers are set to come together in a celebration of Shane McGowan's 60th birthday.

The event - Shane MacGowan 60th Birthday Celebration - will be held in the National Concert Hall in Dublin on January 15 at 8pm.

It will feature Shane MacGowan, Nick Cave, Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream, Glen Hansard, Camille O’Sullivan, Johnny Depp, Cerys Matthews, Carl Barat of The Libertines, Lisa O’Neill, Finbar Furey, Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols, Clem Burke of Blondie with Cáit O’Riordan, Spider Stacy, Jem Finer, Terry Woods of The Pogues, and more.

The celebration will take place at 8pm - and tickets go on sale on December 8.

From A Pair of Brown Eyes to Fairytale of New York, Shane MacGowan is widely recognised as a poet of modern music and one of the great international songwriters.

On Monday 15th January the National Concert Hall plays host to this renowned artist on the occasion of his 60th birthday. This concert as part of the NCH Perspectives Series celebrates the power and poetry of Shane’s work and his singular contribution to Irish music.



The Shane MacGowan 60th Birthday Celebration at the National Concert Hall is produced and curated in collaboration with Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke, together with Gerry O’Boyle and the NCH.



This concert is part of the NCH Perspective Series.

Tickets on Sale Friday 8th December, 2017 at 10am Tel: 01 417 00 00 or www.nch.ie

Tickets cost: €85, €80, €75, €65.