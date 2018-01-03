James McClean’s home burgled during match

Derry footballer James McClean has hit out at those who burgled his home last night as he was a playing a match.

The West Bromwich Albion star returned to his house in England from the 2-1 defeat to West Ham to find that he had been the victim of burglars.

McClean confirmed to the Journal today that a TV and a £26,000 watch were among the items taken. He added that the burglars had “wrecked the place”.

Republic of Ireland hero McClean was recently named RTE Sportsperson of the Year and is known for his generosity in supporting local good causes.

He had scored the only goal for West Brom in the match at London Stadium on Tuesday night.

However Andy Carroll’s second goal in the dying seconds of injury time resulted in a defeat for McClean’s side.

Following on from this disappointment, McClean wrote about the scene that confronted him when he returned home via an Instagram post published last night.

He said: “When you get home from a last min defeat and your house has been robbed.... Great night!”