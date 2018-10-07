Kylie Minogue makes statement ahead of planned Dublin and Belfast concerts

Kylie Minogue in 2014
Fans of popstar Kylie Minogue have been left gutted after she revealed she is forced to cancel gigs in Belfast and Dublin.

The award-winning songstress had been due to perform at the SSE Arena in Belfast tomorrow night.

She was also due to perform at the 3Arena in Dublin tonight.

In a post on social media she told fans: “I’m so sorry to let you know that I can’t do tonight’s Dublin or tomorrow’s Belfast shows.

“I’ve been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain.

“I promise I’ll be back as soon as possible and at 100%. (The Guinness will be on me!)

“We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow.

“I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for your understanding.”