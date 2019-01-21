McDonald's outlets in Derry giving away free cheeseburgers - here's how to get your hands on one

McDonald's fast-food restaurants in Derry and throughout the North are giving away free cheeseburgers this week.

Why are McDonald's giving away free cheeseburgers?

McDonald's is giving away free cheeseburgers.

The promotion is designed to help customers get through 'Blue Monday' (third Monday of January which some believe is the most depressing day of the year).

How do I claim my free cheeseburger?

All you have to do is download the McDonald's app onto your smartphone and, if you don't have one already, create an account using your name and email address.

Then, starting from 10:30am on Monday through to Friday you just add free cheeseburger to your basket while using the app.

The free cheeseburger promotion can be found underneath the tab marked 'My Deals'.

Once you've done all that you will be able to collect your free cheeseburger from your nearest McDonald's restaurant.

How many free cheeseburgers can I claim?

It is one free cheeseburger per customer.

When does the offer start and end?

The offer is designed with 'Blue Monday' in mind but customers can claim their one free cheeseburger between 10:30am on Monday January 21 and Friday January 25.

Which McDonald's restaurant should I go to?

The one closest to you. The offer is available throughout the North.

How do I download the app?

Click here to download the McDonald's app.