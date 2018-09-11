NI Weather: washout weekend ahead - make indoor plans

Sunshine and showers are on the cards for the remainder of the week according to the Met Office - and forget about doing anything outdoors at the weekend.

Meteorologist Craig Snell advises "for the rest of today it is not looking too bad with sunshine and a few showers and temperatures up to 18 degrees".

"Tonight showers are generally fading away for a time and you will see some clear skies, but showers will move in again during the night," he added.

He said there will be a "bright start tomorrow and a day of sunny spells and showers with the odd heavy shower especially across high ground in the Antrim hills and the Mourne mountains".

He said temperatures will be 14/15 degrees for many but 17 degrees in the south east of Northern Ireland.

"Thursday, is another similar day, with lighter winds and temperatures of 16/17 degrees," he added.

People running in the rain

"Friday looks like it will be a wet day with a weather system moving across and spells of heavy rain on the cards.

"Winds will pick up on Friday and it will just be a blustery and wet day with temperatures around 15/16 degrees."

However, he added, "unfortunately for the weekend, it looks as if Northern Ireland will be in the wrong position as we will see further spells of rain coming and going".

"It will not be completely wet all the time, but Saturday will be the wetter of the two," he said. "The winds will change to a south westerly direction and temperatures will be a little higher and could be up to 18/19 degrees.

"Sunday looks like the drier of the two so if you have outdoor plans, while neither day looks great, at the moment Sunday is the best option."

Meanwhile, whilst Mr Snell does not anticipate the UK will have any fallout from Hurricane Florence, he warns there are three named storms circulating in the Atlantic at the moment - Florence which is a hurricane, Helene and Isaac

"Florence is heading towards the US, Isaac is heading towards the Caribbean and Helene is meandering around the middle of the Atlantic. By Sunday it could enter the jet stream, but it is too early to say.

"This is going into next weeks forecast and there are lots of uncertainties around that."