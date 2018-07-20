Pooches in the Park this weekend in Derry

The Rainbow Project’s Pooches in the Park Dog Show 2018 takes place in Derry this weekend.

The annual dog show and fun day in St. Columb’s Park takes place at the running track at Browning Drive.

Dog Show Categories include: OAP (8 yrs +); Waggiest Tail; Most Obedient; Best Rescue; Best Fancy Dress; Pup Idol (under 18 months); Fastest Sausage Eater; Best Teeney Weeney (small dog); Best Mighty Medium and Best Gentle Giant (large dog).

Entry is £10 per dog and includes entrance to any dog show categories, agility course and free doggy bag.

Rosettes & prizes will be award to all winners.

Register from 1.15pm and the event starts 2pm

The Rainbow Project will have two arenas on the day.

A spokesperson said: “Arena 1 is where pets and owners strut their stuff in the hope of winning one of the Dog Show fun categories!

“Arena 2 is where we’ll have our very popular agility course (registered dogs have endless access all day)

“We’ll also have lots of doggy goody stalls and local vets will be present all day offering free veterinary advice.

“Every dog that registers gets a free goody bag sponsored by our friends at Jollyes Derry.”