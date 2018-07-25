PSNI ‘aware’ of reported ‘man biting pigeon’s head off’ footage

Police in Northern Ireland have confirmed they are investigating a video reportedly showing a young man biting the head off a pigeon.

The shocking footage was shared on social and has sparked outrage among animal lovers across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the amateur footage may have been shot in a busy public space the north west area last week, but the authenticity of this has not been confirmed.

It is also unclear at this stage whether the pigeon in the film was alive or dead.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed today: “Police are aware of this video - enquiries are ongoing.”