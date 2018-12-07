PSNI want to send BBC weather presenter Barra Best back to the Canary Islands

The PSNI is blaming popular BBC weather presenter, Barra Best, for the severe weather conditions in Northern Ireland over the last couple of days.

In fact, the PSNI joked that the recent severe weather warnings were issued when Barra Best returned from what they describe as a "sunshine soaked" holiday.

The PSNI has joked about how they want to send Barra Best back to the Canary Islands because of the recent bad weather.

"Anyone follow wee Barra on social media,?" wrote the PSNI on social media.

"He is just back from a wee winter jolly to the sunshine soaked Canary Islands and all of a sudden we have weather warnings

"I’m thinking Christmas charity appeal to send Barra back," they joked.

Barra replied to the PSNI by sharing their post on his Facebook page with the following message: "More than happy to go back."

Earlier in the week, the Met Office issued a yellow status severe weather warning of wind for parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning remains in place until midnight on Friday.