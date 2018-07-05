‘Rock The Boat’ Pub Choir challenge plan

Organisers of this year’s Foyle Maritime Festival are encouraging people to come out in force on Wednesday July 18 for a ‘Pub Choir Challenge’ sing along to ‘Rock the Boat’ and ‘Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay’.

The idea for this year’s ‘singalong’ stems from the ‘Pub Choir’ phenomenon which started a year ago in Australia. It involves uniting hundreds of strangers to sing as ‘a collective voice’ expanding worldwide.

The Pub Choir’s cover of The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ to honour late vocalist Dolores O’Riordan was a global internet sensation – seeing millions of shares and views on Facebook.

Organisers of this year’s Foyle Maritime Festival say that the ‘singalong’ will be a great way to promote the ‘City of Song’.

Helena Hasson, Event Organiser with Derry City & Strabane District Council, said: “I’m delighted that we’ll be playing host to the new ‘Pub Choir’ concept during this year’s festival – and that people of all ages and backgrounds will unite in singing along to these amazing tracks.

“Indeed, I have no doubts that it will be a great night’s craic and there’ll be an incredible atmosphere in the Festival Village.

“I’d therefore encourage as many people as possible to download the lyrics of the two songs, get practising and be part of this huge singalong from 9-10pm on Wednesday July 18.”

“For further information on the ‘Pub Choir Challenge’ contact the Events Team at Derry City & Strabane District Council on 02871 253253 or email events@derrystrabane.com