This is what N.I. prisoners will be eating on Christmas Day

The NI Prison Service has revealed what inmates in both Magilligan and Maghaberry prisons will be eating on Christmas Day.
A spokesperson for the NI Prison Service said: “All meals for prisoners, including at Christmas, are provided through current prison service budgets.”
Magillian Prison Christmas Lunch
Fresh Vegetable Soup
Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas
or
Stuffed Quorn Roast & Quorn Chipolatas
with
Creamed & Roast Potatoes
Sprouts & Carrots
Cranberry Sauce & Gravy
Dessert
Ice Cream
Maghaberry Prison Christmas Lunch
Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas
or
Sliced parsnip and nut-roast with cranberry gravy
with
Creamed & Roast Potatoes
Sprouts & Carrots
Cranberry Sauce & Gravy
Dessert
Trifle or Fruit Salad
Christmas Cake