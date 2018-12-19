This is what N.I. prisoners will be eating on Christmas Day

The NI Prison Service has revealed what inmates in both Magilligan and Maghaberry prisons will be eating on Christmas Day.

A spokesperson for the NI Prison Service said: “All meals for prisoners, including at Christmas, are provided through current prison service budgets.”

Maghaberry Prison, Co. Antrim.

Magillian Prison Christmas Lunch

Fresh Vegetable Soup

Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas

or

Magilligan Prison.

Stuffed Quorn Roast & Quorn Chipolatas

with

Creamed & Roast Potatoes

Sprouts & Carrots

Cranberry Sauce & Gravy

Dessert

Ice Cream

Maghaberry Prison Christmas Lunch

Roast Stuffed Turkey & Ham with Chipolatas

or

Sliced parsnip and nut-roast with cranberry gravy

with

Creamed & Roast Potatoes

Sprouts & Carrots

Cranberry Sauce & Gravy

Dessert

Trifle or Fruit Salad

Christmas Cake