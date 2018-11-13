'U.F.O.' filmed over Co. Derry three minutes before British Airways pilot reports similar sighting over Co. Kerry

The sighting of a U.F.O. over Co. Derry has been captured on video only minutes before a British Airways pilot reported seeing something similar of the south-west coast of Ireland.

The Co. Derry footage was captured on dash-cam by Sanday Laverty as he made his way to work near Coleraine on the morning of Friday November 9, 2018.

A still taken from the footage recorded by Sandy Laverty in Co. Derry. (Video: courtesy of Sandy Laverty)

Whilst the timestamp on the footage has the sighting appearing at 7:44am, the actual time is 6:44am. The explanation for this is that Mr. Laverty had not yet put the clock on his dash-cam back an hour for daylight saving time on Sunday October 28, 2018.

Mr. Laverty described the footage as "showing a bright object shoot across the sky".

Three minutes later, a British Airways pilot flying over Co. Kerry reported seeing a "very bright light" at 06:47am.

The pilot reported that the object had come up along the left side of the aircraft before it "rapidly veered to the north".

The Irish Aviation Authority has confirmed it is investigating reports of bright lights and U.F.O.s spotted off the south west coast of Ireland.