WATCH: People can't handle the way Nadine Coyle says 'flour'

The highways and byways of social media went crazy this week when a Nadine Coyle meme was shared on Twitter.

An Irish Twitter account holder known only by their handle @calhmm shared a six second video clip of Nadine Coyle appearing as a guest on Channel 4 programme, 'Sunday Brunch'.

The footage is from 2010 but the way in which Nadine Coyle pronounces the word flour is what sent tens of thousands of people all over the world into fits of laughter.

"I can’t stop thinking about how Nadine Coyle says ‘flour’," Tweeted @calhmm.

One Derry man went as far as to ask the writer of hit Channel 4 comedy, 'Derry Girls', to write a baking scene into season two of the series so that people can hear Nadine saying the word flour all over again.

"@LisaMMcGee if Nadine is to appear in #DerryGirls , please please please have a baking scene," Tweeted the man.

The video has been viewed more than 2.5 million times and has been retweeted almost 50,000 times since Tuesday.

Derry born Nadine became aware of the meme on Wednesday and tweeted: "What is this flour craic all about you mad ejits?"

