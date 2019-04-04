WATCH: Triangle dance craze spreads around the globe

The high energy Triangle dance that started life when the Fleming family 'showed us how' in their kitchen - has now gathered momentum.

After their family footage - from their Co Kerry kitchen - went viral others joined the craze - and sent their own footage back to Tadhg Fleming.

In a post on YouTube he said: "So I’ve finally managed to do a Triangle dance montage ‍♀️ Thanks again to everyone who sent in a video... t'was a good auld laugh ☘️ #KeepingIrelandOnTheirToes #TriangleDanceIrishShtyle".

