What do I do if I think I bought the winning EuroMillions ticket in Derry?

Here's some advice on what to do if you think you are the lucky person who bought the £224k winning EuroMillions ticket in Derry last month.

The winning EuroMillions numbers on that date were 10, 12, 23, 32, 50 and the Lucky Star numbers were 4 and 10. The lucky ticket-holder has until August 15 2018, to claim their prize.

I think I bought the winning ticket but can't find it - what do I do?

If You believe You may have owned a Ticket that would have won a Prize in a particular Draw and that Ticket has been lost, stolen or destroyed or is a Damaged Ticket, provided that:

- You notify Camelot immediately in writing, setting out the following information (to the best of your knowledge):

(i) the date, time and place the Ticket was bought from;

(ii) the Game(s) and Draw date(s) the Ticket was bought for;

(iii) the date of the Draw You believe the Ticket would have won a Prize in;

(iv) the number of Entries You bought, and the numbers chosen; and

(v) what You think has happened to the Ticket, and

- You send Your notification to Camelot’s Player Services Department at The National Lottery, PO Box 287, Watford, WD18 9TT or by email to lostticketnotice@national-lottery.co.uk (or any other address or email address advised by Camelot from time to time); and

- Your notification is received by Camelot by no later than 5.00pm on the 30th day after the date of the relevant Draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

