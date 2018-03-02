What do I do if I think I bought the winning EuroMillions ticket in Derry?

If you no longer have what you believe to be the winning ticket you must write to Camelot within 30 days of the draw taking place.
Here's some advice on what to do if you think you are the lucky person who bought the £224k winning EuroMillions ticket in Derry last month.

The winning EuroMillions numbers on that date were 10, 12, 23, 32, 50 and the Lucky Star numbers were 4 and 10. The lucky ticket-holder has until August 15 2018, to claim their prize.

I think I bought the winning ticket but can't find it - what do I do?

If You believe You may have owned a Ticket that would have won a Prize in a particular Draw and that Ticket has been lost, stolen or destroyed or is a Damaged Ticket, provided that:

- You notify Camelot immediately in writing, setting out the following information (to the best of your knowledge):

(i) the date, time and place the Ticket was bought from;

(ii) the Game(s) and Draw date(s) the Ticket was bought for;

(iii) the date of the Draw You believe the Ticket would have won a Prize in;

(iv) the number of Entries You bought, and the numbers chosen; and

(v) what You think has happened to the Ticket, and

- You send Your notification to Camelot’s Player Services Department at The National Lottery, PO Box 287, Watford, WD18 9TT or by email to lostticketnotice@national-lottery.co.uk (or any other address or email address advised by Camelot from time to time); and

- Your notification is received by Camelot by no later than 5.00pm on the 30th day after the date of the relevant Draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

