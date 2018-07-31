Offices to be lit in rainbow colours for Foyle Pride

The Derry City and Strabane District Council offices on Strand Road are to be floodlit in all the colours of the rainbow throughout Foyle Pride week at the end of next month in order to mark the festival’s 25th anniversary.

The decision was taken after Sinn Féin Councillor Conchúr McCauley proposed the move in solidarity with Derry and Strabane’s LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and other) community.

Colr. McCauley requested the initiative during chairperson’s business at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s monthly meeting for July on Thursday afternoon.

The petition was granted at the discretion of the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, John Boyle, without having to be put to a vote.

Speaking after the meeting Colr. McCauley said: “Huge steps forward towards full equality have been made in recent years but there is still more to be done and actions such as this, although small, are an important symbol of solidarity. It’s important that we show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and send a clear message that inequality and discrimination of any kind is simply not tolerable.”

He said he looked forward to the pride celebrations

“Sinn Féin is a party committed to the equality, we believe that all citizens regardless of race, religion or sexuality should be treated as equals in the eyes of the law and we are determined to see marriage equality across the island.”