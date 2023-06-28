Oil spill from Pennyburn to Eglinton prompts traffic warning
Motorists have been advised to take care after an oil spill all the way from Pennyburn to Eglinton on Wednesday morning.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST
The PSNI advised there had been an oil spill from the Pennyburn roundabout, as far as Eglinton on the Clooney Road.
Shortly before 7.30am the PSNI issued an appeal asking people to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Several miles of busy roadway were affected including the A2 from Pennyburn to the Foyle Bridge and from Caw Rounabout to Eglinton and the A515 Foyle Bridge.