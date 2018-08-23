Old Victorian gate on green at Crawford Square replaced

An old Victorian gate on the green at Crawford Square discovered during a recent clean-up has been replaced.

The fitting has been welcomed by Sinn Féin councillor, Mickey Cooper, who said it was part of general environmental improvements.

“A number of months ago I received complaints that the hedges at the green space in Crawford Square were blocking motorists’ views. Anyone who is in the area on a daily basis will tell you how busy it is due to its proximity to the city centre and in particular the Northland Road, which sees hundreds of cars on it 24 hours a day.”

Colr. Cooper said the gate came to light during a spruce up by the Teamworks community maintenance team.

“It was discovered the old Victorian gate, which gave access to the green space was in a very bad state and beyond repair. I am thankful that through working with the Council and Habinteg Housing they were able to fund the installation of this new gate.”