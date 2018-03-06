‘One mile or five, we can make a difference’

The family of the late Martin McGuinness is urging the public to support the Chieftain’s Walk later this month and help make a real difference.

This week, Martin’s son, Fiachra, told the ‘Journal’ “As we approach the first anniversary of our father’s death on March 21st, it has been good to focus on the Chieftain’s Walk, which takes place just four days later.

“The walk from Glenowen to An Grainan will raise raise funds for the N.W. Cancer Centre and raise awareness of Amyloidosis, so the more people we get involved, the more of a difference we can make.

“The idea for a charity walk to Grianan is something my parents had discussed, never thinking that he wouldn’t be here to take part. But my mother and we, as a family, felt he would want us to go ahead and we are very grateful to all those who have supported it so far.”

Explaining the significance of Grianan, Fiachra urged participants not to be put off by the challenging route. “Grianan was a very special place to my father. He loved to walk up to the fort and there’s no doubt that, at 5.5 miles, the walk will be challenging for some. However, reaching the top will be a major sense of achievement and even if you don’t feel up to doing the full route, I’d still urge people to sign up, walk what you can and join us on the final stretch. Everyone who registers to take part, will receive a beautiful commemorative medal and, of course, play their part in helping a fantastic cause. So whether you planning on walking one mile or five, sign up and help us make a difference’.

Entry fee for the walk is £10 and you can register via the Chieftain’s Walk Facebook page or online at https://register.primoevents.com/ps/event/TheMartinMcGuinnessChieftainsWalk