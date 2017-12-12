‘One punch can kill’ campaign is launched in Derry

A new campaign warning of the deadly consequences a single punch can have has been launched in Derry’s city centre.

The chairman of the Derry & Strabane Police and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), Alderman Drew Thompson, said this year’s campaign focused on prevent to avert a night out ending with lives being ruined.

Representatives from the PCSP, local police and Granny Annie’s Bar gathered to launch the new ‘One punch can kill: A moment’s madness will ruin more than one life’ beer mat and poster awareness campaign at the weekend.

The campaign is now being rolled out across the city and district ahead of the expected increase in people socialising over the Christmas and New Year period.

Alderman Thompson said: “We want to get the message across that one punch can kill someone, and could land someone in jail.

“We want to try and make people conscious of that, to make them pause and think twice about the impact, and hopefully prevent any such incidents.

“Those few seconds seeing that message on a beer mat might trigger something in people’s heads that this can happen.

“We have a lot of people living abroad who come home for Christmas and a lot of local people out celebrating over the festive period, which means there will be more people about and we want everyone to be safe,” Mr Thompson added.

Anyone seeking information about the scheme is asked to contact the local Crime Prevention Officer or the PSCP through the Council.