One vehicle seized at VRT and mineral oil checkpoints

An Irish Revenue and Customs ‘blitz’ in Inishowen late last week resulted in the seizure of one vehicle for non-payment of VRT offences and two detections for mineral oil fraud.

A number of checkpoints were set up at three locations on the peninsula on Thursday, with a spokesperson for Revenue confirming the “areas covered were Burt, Carndonagh and Clonmany.”

They said that officers were “targeting non-compliance with Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) obligations and mineral oil fraud.”

The spokesperson said: “Marked gas oil (green diesel) attracts a low rate of excise duty and its use in ordinary road vehicles is illegal.

“Tackling shadow economy activity in all its forms, including any form of mineral oil fraud is a key priority in Revenue’s drive to maximise compliance and protect legitimate trade. Revenue policy is that all detections of the misuse of marked mineral oil are investigated with a view to prosecution. The maximum penalty on summary conviction for a first offence is €5,000.

VRT is chargeable on the registration of motor vehicles in the State. All motor vehicles in the State, other than those brought in temporarily by visitors, must be registered with Revenue.

In the course of the operation, two mineral oil detections were made by Revenue officers. One vehicle was seized for VRT offences.”

The spokesperson urged those who know of someone evading tax or excise to “report it to Revenue.”