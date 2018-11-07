Only three performances left of ‘A Night in November’

A unique adaptation of Marie Jones’ much loved exploration of sectarianism, gender and class, ‘A Night in November’, has opened to a sold out audience in The Playhouse.

The Playhouse’s realisation of the much loved one man show tells the story of a protestant dole clerk dealing with his cultural identity crisis in 1990s Northern Ireland. The show opened to a sold out theatre on Tuesday, and will run until to Saturday, November 10 at 8pm, with an extra performance on Sunday 11 at 3pm,

Directed by Kieran Griffiths, the show gives voice to quietly bigoted Kenneth McCallister, who questions his previous sectarian views after witnessing extreme abuse at the famous football game between the north and south of Ireland in 1994.

“’A Night in November’ was inspired by that awful night in November in 1993, just weeks from the Greysteel Shootings, where fans caught up in a grotesque celebration of murder, cause a major tipping point and crises in the mind of fictional character Kenneth,” Director Kieran Griffiths said. “Attending this “beautiful game” with his bigoted father-in-law ignites a psychological evolution, which redefines the very core of his identity”.

Tickets are £10/ £12 and are available from the box office on (028)71268027.