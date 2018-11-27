Open Day at Dungiven Library to showcase Out of Hours service

Dungiven Library has hosted an Out of Hours service open day with the Mayor Brenda Chivers, members of the local community and businesses visiting the library to find out more about the service.

The Out of Hours service provides the community with more options to use facilities at a time that suits them for an additional 35 hours per week which includes new Sunday opening hours.

The pilot project, with funding from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), is aimed at supporting access to broadband in rural areas granting registered adults access to a range of facilities on a self-service basis including computers, printing, Wi-Fi access, study space and book borrowing.

To access the library during the Out of Hours service hours, you must be age 18 or over and be a library member. Children under 18 are welcome to use the service accompanied for the entire duration by an adult member.

To access the library building during the Out of Hours timetable, current and new customers must register in Dungiven Library and also attend an informative induction event to show the operational and safety measures involved. If you are not a member then you can simply sign up to library membership which is free and open to all.

Jim O’Hagan, Libraries NI Chief Executive said: “The service has proved popular with a wide range of members of the community, especially students, regular customers, freelance business people and parents coming in with children; particularly on days that the library would have normally been closed, the introduction of Sunday opening hours gives people more options to use the library at a time that suits them.

“We have been encouraged by how local people have embraced this new service and the sense of ownership by users and the community.

“I would like to invite you to call in to Dungiven Library to find out more about the technology and the Out of Hours service.”

A DAERA spokesperson added: “This pilot project is funded by DAERA through its Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Programme. The provision of extended access to library facilities and services in rural areas will deliver a range of benefits, including access to high-speed broadband that can contribute to the reduction of social isolation and financial poverty..”

For further information and to sign up to the Out of Hours Service contact Dungiven Library on 028 7774 1475 or visit www.librariesni.org.uk