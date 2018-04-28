Open doors by embracing part time education, says Logue

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has urged people to embrace the opportunities and benefits of part time study.

Speaking following an Open University Ireland graduation in Dublin she said: “Graduation is always an important event in life, for the individual and their family.

“Many of those who graduate from the Open University will have completed their courses while fulfilling other responsibilities and roles, including work and caring.

“The option of part time study is very important as it provides participation opportunities for those who are unable to experience university through the more traditional full time pathway; it also provides the opportunity for people to return to study later in life or to up-skill and re-train.

“It is important that the benefits of part time study are highlighted and supported at a policy level.”