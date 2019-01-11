Open invite to free ‘Stress Control’ classes at Foyle Arena

The Western Trust is inviting local people to attend free ‘Stress Control’ weekly classes in Foyle Arena.

Classes began last night and will run on Thursdays from 6:30pm – 8:00pm until Thursday, February 14, 2019.

The sessions are designed for people who want to help them control common problems such as anxiety, depression, panic, poor sleep, burnout, loss of confidence or low self-esteem. They will teach people to ‘become their own therapist’ and participants will be encouraged to work hard at practicing the skills they learn.

A spokesperson said: “Each session builds together like pieces of a jigsaw to enable people to deal with their individual difficulties. Booklets, relaxation CDs and general information leaflets will be also provided. The sessions are classes and not ‘group therapy’ so you will not have to talk about your problems in front of others.”

You can join a class at any time and sessions are open to everyone regardless of age, just turn up.